Soutenance de thèse de Nicolas DOUCET le vendredi 29 novembre 2019

Titre de la thèse

"Design of an Optimized Supervisor Module for Tomographic Adaptive Optics Systems of Extremely Large Telescopes "

Directeurs de thèse

Damien GRATADOUR (LESIA) et David KEYES (KAUST Arabie Saoudite)

Résumé

L’arrivée de la nouvelle génération de télescopes au sol, dénommées les télescopes extrêmement grands (ELT en anglais), marque l’avènement d’une ère de développement d’instruments capables d’exploiter la lumière collectée par des miroirs primaires de taille sans précédent. La communauté astronomique se trouve confrontée à des défis de taille ainsi qu’à des opportunités uniques. Ces défis surviennent avec la différence de complexité des instruments actuels et celle des instruments à venir, évoluant avec le carré du diamètre des télescopes. Les astronomes doivent donc concevoir des technologies permettant d’exploiter pleinement les capacités de ses futurs ELT, et notamment de compenser les effets de la turbulence atmosphérique en temps réel. Ce problème représente une opportunité dans la mesure où la communauté astronomique doit repenser des composants essentiels des systèmes optiques, ainsi que l’écosystème matériel/logiciel traditionnel afin d’assurer une performance optique élevée et un temps de calcul quasi-réel. Pour permettre d’utiliser ces instruments à leur plein potentiel, nous utilisons l’optique adaptative, qui recourt à la tomographie de la turbulence atmosphérique. Le module de supervision est un composant essentiel de ces systèmes calculant le reconstructeur tomographique du système, régulièrement, afin de tenir compte de l’évolution de la turbulence atmosphérique au cours de l’observation. Dans cette thèse, nous implémentons un module de supervision optimisé et évaluons ses performances dans des configurations correspondant au future ELT Européen, le plus grand télescope conçu aujourd’hui avec un diamètre de 39 m. Les calculs nécessaires font intervenir de grandes matrices (i.e., jusqu’à (100k x 100k)), obtenues à partir des mesures de plusieurs analyseurs de surface d’onde. Afin de faire face à la complexité du problème, nous recourons à des logiciels de calcul haute performance, utilisant des algorithmes de calculs asynchrones, à granularité fine, ainsi que des techniques d’approximation exploitant la structure particulière des matrices. De plus, nous utilisons matériel et logiciel en conjonction afin d’assurer un temps de réponse acceptable pour suivre l’évolution de la structure de la turbulence atmosphérique. Nous démontrons la validité du module de supervision, à l’aide d’un outil de simulation tiers, a l’échelle des ELT, ouvrant la voie au premier prototype installé sur site.

Abstract

The recent advent of next generation ground-based telescopes, code-named Extremely Large Telescopes (ELT), highlights the beginning of a forced march toward an era of deploying instruments capable of exploiting starlight captured by mirrors at an unprecedented scale. This confronts the astronomy community with both a daunting challenge and a unique opportunity. The challenge arises from the mismatch between the complexity of current instruments and their expected scaling with the square of the future telescope diameters, on which astronomy applications have relied to produce better science. To deliver on the promise of tomorrow’s ELT, astronomers must design new technologies that can effectively enhance the performance of the instrument at scale, while compensating for the atmospheric turbulence in real-time. This is an unsolved problem. This problem presents an opportunity because the astronomy community is now compelled to rethink essential components of the optical systems and their traditional hardware/software ecosystems in order to achieve high optical performance with a near real-time computational response. In order to realize the full potential of such instruments, we investigate a technique supporting Adaptive Optics (AO), i.e., a dedicated concept relying on turbulence tomography. In particular, a critical part of AO systems is the supervisor module, which is responsible for providing the system with a Tomographic Reconstructor (ToR) at a regular pace, as the atmospheric turbulence evolves over an observation window. In this thesis, we implement an optimized supervisor module and assess it under real configurations of the future European ELT (E-ELT) with a 39 m diameter, the largest and most complex optical telescope ever conceived. This necessitates manipulating large matrix sizes (i.e., up to (100k x 100k)) that contain measurements captured by multiple wavefront sensors. To address the complexity bottleneck, we employ high performance computing software solutions based on cutting-edge numerical algorithms using asynchronous, fine-grained computations as well as approximations techniques that leverage the resulting matrix data structure. Furthermore, GPU-based hardware accelerators are used in conjunction with the software solutions to ensure reasonable time-to-solution to cope with rapidly evolving atmospheric turbulence. The proposed software/hardware solution permits to reconstruct an image with high accuracy. We demonstrate the validity of the AO systems with a third-party testbed simulating at the E-ELT scale, which is intended to pave the way for a first prototype installed on-site.

La thèse sera soutenue en anglais.